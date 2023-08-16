The Story of the Gorge Amphitheater

754 Silica Road NW.

You probably won’t recognize the world famous place by just the address. Many of you reading this have visited this world class music venue. Originally named the Champs de Brionne Music Theater from 1986 to 1993. MCA purchased it and renamed it the Gorge Amphitheater. The Wall Street Journal named it one of the most scenic concert locations in the world because of the breathtaking scenery above the Columbia River.

If you’ve gone to a show, you know why.

That view!

There might be other venues that claim to be a better location, but I don’t believe them. They’ve never been to the Gorge in George. The Stunning canyons that provide the amphitheater’s backdrop were carved out 15,000 years ago by the Missoula Floods. A 3 minute geology on video describes the era when the Gorge’s dramatic backdrop and the Wenatchee Valley were chiseled into place.

The original Champs de Brionne Music Theater

was owned and operated by Dr. Vincent Bryan and Carol Bryan, along with the next door Champs de Brionne winery. The year? 1986.

From 1986 to 1993, shows were played at the family owned Champs de Brionne on a makeshift plywood stage. At the beginning there were about 3,000 seats. Over the next few years capacity grew to over 15,000 by 1988.

The final show at the originally named Champs de Brionne Music Theater featured The Steve Miller Band & Paul Rodgers on August 14th, 1993.

MCA purchased the venue in 1993, then handed it off to LiveNation in 2006.

In 2021, the powerful documentary, "Enormous: The Gorge Story," told the story of the Gorge Amphitheater. Watch the trailer then pay the two or three dollars to watch the loving story of America’s best outdoor venue.

“Enormous: ‘The Gorge Story’” Link to stream

INFO: Seattle Times & Spokesman Review, EnormousMovie.com

