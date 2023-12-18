WA Residents Bombarded with “Batch” Notifications: How To Turn Them Off

Oh, The Facebook notifications, there seems to be a new one every time you open up the app. Which is why they keep you there right? Well, a new "notification" has come about. "Batch" Notifications.

What's a "Batch Notification?"

The @highlight notifies your friends of a post you found interesting or wanted to amplify. Source

How Can We Turn the "Batch Notification" off?

There are a few super simple steps, follow along to free up unwanted notifications!

Step 1:

Aly/Canva/Facebook Aly/Canva/Facebook loading...

Go to your settings within Facebook. This is where you will find all the fun options.

Step 2:

Aly/Canva/Facebook Aly/Canva/Facebook loading...

Then you are going to want to click on the "notifications" tab.

Step 3:

Aly/Canva/Facebook Aly/Canva/Facebook loading...

From here you will want to select "Tags" and a drop down will appear.

Step 4:

Aly/Canva/Facebook Aly/Canva/Facebook loading...

Once you've selected "tags," look for "batch mentions." From there just simply, Turn it off.

Finally, Washington Residents can breathe again! No more pesky "@highlight" mentions!

As long as you have turned off "batch mentions" you should only not receive notifications from the "group tags." But you will still receive your regular notifications. Who knows though, once I get into the "settings" domain, I always seem to find new features that clear up my Facebook experience making it more personalized!

There's an internet rumor that the "@highlight" feature on Facebook allows you to see who's following your profile.

Aly/Canva Aly/Canva loading...

Although it would be kind of cool to see who's been staring/gazing/stalking our profiles, no this is not true. Source

