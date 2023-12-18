WA Residents Bombarded with “Batch” Notifications: How To Turn Them Off
Oh, The Facebook notifications, there seems to be a new one every time you open up the app. Which is why they keep you there right? Well, a new "notification" has come about. "Batch" Notifications.
What's a "Batch Notification?"
The @highlight notifies your friends of a post you found interesting or wanted to amplify. Source
How Can We Turn the "Batch Notification" off?
There are a few super simple steps, follow along to free up unwanted notifications!
Step 1:
Go to your settings within Facebook. This is where you will find all the fun options.
Step 2:
Then you are going to want to click on the "notifications" tab.
Step 3:
From here you will want to select "Tags" and a drop down will appear.
Step 4:
Once you've selected "tags," look for "batch mentions." From there just simply, Turn it off.
Finally, Washington Residents can breathe again! No more pesky "@highlight" mentions!
As long as you have turned off "batch mentions" you should only not receive notifications from the "group tags." But you will still receive your regular notifications. Who knows though, once I get into the "settings" domain, I always seem to find new features that clear up my Facebook experience making it more personalized!
There's an internet rumor that the "@highlight" feature on Facebook allows you to see who's following your profile.
Although it would be kind of cool to see who's been staring/gazing/stalking our profiles, no this is not true. Source
The First Facebook Profile Picture of 37 Texas & Red Dirt Acts
16 Funniest Chuck Norris Jokes, According to Facebook
10 Hilarious Things Ever Sold On Boise's Facebook Marketplace
Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas