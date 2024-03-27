Always Get Gas on THIS DAY in Washington State

We’ve all got places to go during the week. Dropping the kids off at school. Commuting to work. Pick the kids up from school. Now let's add our chores: Costco, Winco, trips to the dentist or the doctor, the list just goes on. Typical life, typical week.

Finally, along comes Friday!

Some of us are lucky enough to get time off for a weekend travel adventure! Miles to your getaway spot, then miles home.

Monday arrives - rinse and repeat all of the above. If you own a gas-powered vehicle, that can be a lot of hard-earned money that you spend at the pump.

I was surprised to find out that the price of gas in Washington varies by what day of the week you buy it. There is a day of the week that you’ll want to fuel up, and there is a day of the week that you’ll want to avoid filling up your gas tank unless you have to.

The best/cheapest day of the week to get gas in Washington?

Monday

 

The worst/most expensive day of the week to fill up in Washington?

Friday.

The Seattle area has slightly different days to get or not get gas

 

The best day of the week (cheapest day) to get gas in Seattle:

Sunday

 

The Worst day of the week (the most expensive day) to get gas in Seattle:

Thursday

 

Remember that gas prices will always get more expensive - the closer we get to Memorial Day weekend and seasonally high summer gas prices.

INFO SOURCE: GasBuddy.com

