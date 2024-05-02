If you’re someone who is looking to live in an affordable place in Washington State, WITHOUT sacrificing quality of life, then you’ll want to check out this list of the most affordable Washington towns (according to AD Mortage) that still give you high-quality living. Let's go!

7 - Walla Walla

Famous for having the best wine region and best wine-tasting room in the country. Walla Walla is affordable, while still maintaining its small-town charm. You'll enjoy its thriving arts community. It is the oldest incorporated town in Eastern Washington and with that comes the historic architecture. Love food? You'll enjoy a variety of great dining options. In addition to affordable real estate options, take advantage of Walla Walla's lower utility costs.

6 - Wenatchee

I'm completely biased. But, I think Wenatchee should be MUCH higher on this list. The Wenatchee Valley is surrounded by amazing scenery. There is a reason why many top tech companies have their server farms in our area - cheap utility costs. For the views and plenty of sunshine, it's very affordable. Love the outdoors? It is hard to beat Wenatchee's access to hiking, skiing (Mission Ridge is only 12 miles up the road), running, biking, and boating. The job market is on the up-tick. Downtown Wenatchee is both historic and charming. Wenatchee gives you and your family a high quality of life, while being very affordable.

Olympia Washington aerial Getty / Canva loading...

5 - Olympia

Olympia offers the west-of-the-cascades weather, at a much lower cost compared to Seattle or Portland. Enjoy the great arts scene, great places to eat and you're not far from great places to recreate outside. Go explore the Capitol State Forest and Puget Sound while stretching your hard-earned dollar.

4 - Richland

Arguably the best city in the Tri-Cities region, Richland has lots of thriving companies to work at with affordable living. If you’re in the healthcare, education, or engineering field - highly consider raising your family here in Richland. It’s right on the banks of the Columbia River and gives you plenty of outdoor activities at a budget-friendly cost of living.

Aerial view of Bellingham, Washington Getty / Canva loading...

3 - Bellingham

Bellingham looks out across the Salish Sea at the San Juan Islands. If you prefer a cooler, marine kind of climate, think of Seattle without the higher cost of living prices. It’s a college town, home to Western Washington University which helps provide a thriving arts community. You can enjoy waterfront parks, local breweries, and stunning Mount Baker with its skiing & snowboarding close by.

2 - Yakima

Don’t overlook Yakima. Lots of hard-working ag workers who call the Yakima Valley home love it. This is the heart of the nation’s hop production. It's the home of the Mahre brothers who got Olympic gold while training in nearby White Pass. If you drive anywhere in the Yakima region, you’ll know it offers picturesque landscapes and affordable housing. Locals pay low utility costs, which helps you stretch your family's income. In addition to skiing and boarding, you can find hiking & fishing. Great for weekend camping trips.

View of downtown Spokane, Washington Getty / Canva loading...

1 - Spokane

Spokane is the best affordable city. The hub of the Inland Empire gives you a great low cost of living, great affordable housing options, and lots of things to do outdoors and around town with the kids. Spokane’s arts scene has always been top-notch. Being the regional hub also means having top-tier hospitals, top restaurants, and healthcare facilities. Live in Spokane and you’ll get a lot of life for your hard-earned dollar. All this and you're not far from Gonzaga basketball home games at the Kennel!

