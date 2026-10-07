How much of Washington’s workforce is future proof?

Everybody is talking about artificial intelligence and how it's changing the job market now, and more importantly in the future. It seems like the tech Bros. that are in AI creation mode want to tell everybody “Relax, it's going to be OK in the future. Yes, in the future, artificial intelligence will be taking over mundane jobs. And those people that are put out of work will be able to look for more interesting, more fulfilling jobs.”

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Now I just happened to be in one of those jobs that might be replaced by AI, and I have to confess that I'm selfishly not enthralled with the idea.

So, what is a future proof job?

These are jobs that would be considered high tech and somewhat narrow in focus. Jobs in fields like software, engineering, and data science, and as it turns out, Washington state scores pretty high in having a future proof workforce.

According to altium.com,

‘Washington topped the list with a score of 79.50, earning its place as the state with the best tech employment in the country. Nearly 6% of the state’s workforce already works in future-focused occupations, drawing a median salary of $109,175. The state’s future-tech businesses grew by 59.1% over five years. Washington’s strength likely stems from a high number of established aerospace and software employers.’

It's an interesting analysis, one that seems easy to agree with. But what is the percentage of people that have these future proof jobs in Washington state? Based on the study Washington State has approximately 202,390 future proof Jobs right now.

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In 2026, Washington state has approximately 3.6 million people employed. So, when you balance that number against the 202,300 plus people employed in So-called future proof jobs. To me, that doesn't seem to be a very impressive number.

I think we need to change the definition of future proof.

To me it seems that jobs that are really future proof are the jobs that a computer can't do. Jobs that are in the trades like carpentry, electricians, auto mechanics, doctors, nurses, dentists, and more.

It's going to be quite a while before I'm going to trust a robot with an AI to build a deck, repair my air conditioning, or change the oil in my car.

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It seems to me that if you want a future proof job, learn a trade, learn it well, and step out into the workforce. You shouldn't have a problem finding a job.



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