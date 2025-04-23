Spokane approves first ‘Ban the Address’ ordinance in the country

(The Center Square) – In a historic 6-1 vote, Spokane is believed to be the first city in the nation to adopt a “Ban the Address” ordinance on Monday in hopes of getting folks off the streets and into employment.

Similar to a “Ban the Box” policy, which prevents employers from inquiring about an applicant’s criminal record, “Ban the Address” prohibits them from asking about a person’s housing status.

The ordinance states that homelessness is one of the most pressing issues for society, with research pointing to unemployment as one of the primary causes. Service providers argue that Councilmember Paul Dillon’s policy will make a difference, but critics liken it to a symbolic gesture.

“We’re really making history tonight as the first city in the country to pass an ordinance like this,” Dillon said. “This ordinance comes down to dignity, and I’m excited we’re taking the step.”

Councilmember Michael Cathcart called the policy “low-hanging fruit” last month compared to the number of other proposals on the table. He joined Dillon in support on Monday, adding that it “pales in comparison to the millions” of dollars they’ve already spent on addressing the crisis.

Representatives from the Spokane Business Association, Spokane Community Against Racism, Tenants Union of Washington State, and several residents testified in support. Councilmember Jonathan Bingle, among the conservative minority with Cathcart, voted against the measure.

“Idaho’s a stone’s throw away,” Bingle told The Center Square after reserving his comments on Monday. “Adding one more thing to business owners didn’t seem right to me.”

He doesn’t think the ordinance will have much impact. Washington is an at-will state, meaning employers reserve the right to terminate an employee for almost any reason. As higher taxes and safety concerns push businesses to Idaho, he didn’t want to add to the pile, but that’s not all.

Bingle compared the policy to a “camel’s nose in the tent,” an idiom that refers to a seemingly small request or compromise with unintended consequences. Councilmember Lili Navarrete said last month that she asked Dillon to propose the ordinance after her own stalled last summer.

“I’m just happy that this is finally happening,” Navarrete said Monday.

She tried pushing what some called the “Homeless Bill of Rights,” which would’ve made housing status a protected class. Many business owners and residents came out against the measure, arguing that it could make matters worse and protect those breaking the law.

Bingle worries that Monday’s vote opens the door for other aspects of Navarrete’s proposal.

“The fastest way out of homelessness is a job,” Julie Garcia, executive director of Jewels Helping Hands, told The Center Square. “There needs to be options for exiting the hamster wheel of homelessness; this is a very good step in the right direction.”

Garcia said the “Ban the Address” policy opens the door for new workers to diversify the local workforce. She’s confident it will make an impact but cited a need for additional protections.

“I can find no argument against this that outweighs the need,” she said. “If we as a community want to move the needle in homelessness, we need to remove barriers to employment.”