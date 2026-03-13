Saint Patrick's Day. This year, it happens on Tuesday, March 17th. All over the United States, strange things happen on Saint Patrick's Day. People have to wear green, some local rivers are dyed green, gigantic parades happen, in some towns, tiny parades happen.

In major cities across the US, it seems like every bar has a Saint Patrick's Day special, and in Wenatchee and cashmere, we have Saint Patrick's Day parades that are considered to be some of the shortest parades in the world.

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The burning question in the back of my mind, and probably yours as well, is what town has the best Saint Patrick's Day party? Yes, we do have an answer for you provided by WalletHub.com.

According to wallethub.com,

‘More than 31.6 million people in the U.S. claim Irish ancestry – that’s nearly six times the population of Ireland, and consumers are projected to spend $7 billion on the holiday this year.’

Wallethub.com has created a survey of the largest 200 metro areas in the United States and ranked them for the best place to celebrate Saint Patrick's Day.

sorce / wallethub.com

The four basic metrics for their ranking include Saint Patrick's Day traditions, the cost of celebrating in a particular town, safety and accessibility, weather on the day of the event.

Let's look at the top five.

#5 Henderson, NV. comes in with a score of 61.46

#4 Overland Park, KS. with a total score of 61.8.

#3 Savannah, GA. with a total score of 62.42

#2 Reno, NV. with a total score of 69.

This last town should be obvious.

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Number one is Boston, MA. with a total score of 69.37.

Yes, it's a great town for a great Saint Patrick's Day party, but it's also one of the most expensive, so keep that in mind.

Let's look at the bottom 5.

#196. Miramar, FL. with a total score of 33.82.

#197 Santa Clarita, CA. with a total score of 33.81.

#198 Bellevue, WA. with the total score of 32.63

#199 Brownsville, TX. with a total score of 32.12.

#200 Paterson, NJ. with a total score of 29.28.

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How about the Pacific Northwest?

Well, we already know about Bellevue coming in at 198.

Seattle comes in at #21 with a score of 57.05.

Boise, ID ranks #34 with a score of 54.56.

Vancouver ranks at #58 with a total score of 51.89.

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Portland, Oregon comes in at #77 with a total score of 49.92.

Tacoma, WA ranks #80 with a total score of 49.47

Spokane, WA ranks number 87 on the list with a total score of 48.64.

Eugene, OR ranks 107 with a total score of 46.42.

Keep in mind we're talking about the 20 largest metro areas in the United States. I'm pretty confident that there are some small towns Across the United States that really know how to party and would put all of these towns to shame.

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The main thing to remember is that it's OK to go out and have a good time, as long as you don't create a bad time for somebody else.

Drink responsibly, have a designated driver, have a great time, and get home safe. Happy Saint Patrick's Day.

