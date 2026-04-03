The Seahawks are up for some “Hard Knocks” on HBO.

It's official. The announcement was made Monday evening at the NFL annual meeting. It is something that has never happened to the Seattle Seahawks before, but it will be happening this season.

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According to Seattletimes.com,

' For the first time in their history, the Seahawks will appear on the HBO series “Hard Knocks.” The report also stated that the New England Patriots will appear on the show in 2027.

“Hard Knocks” debuted in 2001 on HBO and follows the life of an NFL team through training camp, typically featuring five episodes of roughly 55 minutes each.’

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The last time they were asked?

For several years, the Seattle Seahawks were not eligible to be on the program because of rules that said, “a team did not have to take part if it had appeared in the playoffs over the previous two seasons.” But now those rules have been changed in the hopes that it would make the show on HBO more appealing.

It will certainly be more appealing to me because I really don't care about anybody else's football team. As far as pro football is concerned, all I care about is the Seahawks So, I guess this is one more reason why I would like to have access to HBO.

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Back in 2012, the Seahawks were eligible. To be on the show. But Pete Carroll didn't want to have Anything to do with it, he saw it as a distraction. Coach Pete was more interested in winning games than being on a TV show.

When will it air?

Starting Tuesday, August 11th at 9:00 PM Eastern and Pacific, the series debuts on HBO and also streams on HBO Max. There were five episodes and they will continue to play on Tuesday's leading up to the big finish on September 8th.

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So, if you're an HBO subscriber, you love football and you love the Seattle Seahawks, you are in luck. This summer you get 5 episodes of Hard Knocks featuring the Seattle Seahawks.

Ohh yes, I'll be watching.

