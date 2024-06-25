The amazing comedy stylings of Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, Joel Murray, and the ever-amazing Ryan Stiles will be hitting the stage at the Toyota Center this Friday, June 29th, for a night of pure joy, I'm sure. In a show called "Whose Live Anyway," similar to the show that brought them into the limelight, is set to be a fantastic experience with tickets still available. Are you aware of Ryan Stiles' connection to Washington state?

Get our free mobile app

Ryan Stiles,

Born in Seattle to Canadian parents, Irene and Sonny Stiles, was the youngest of five children. His upbringing involved a move to Vancouver, British Columbia, when he was ten years old. Stiles attended R.C. Palmer Junior Secondary School and Richmond Senior Secondary in Richmond, BC. Despite being a good student, he left school at 17, drawn by the flexibility of his schedule as a high school senior.

Against his parents' wishes, Stiles pursued stand-up comedy, performing at clubs in Vancouver. He played a key role in launching Punchlines Comedy Club with Rich Elwood, while also contributing as head writer for The Don Harron Show on CTV and hosting Comedy College on CBC. His improv career flourished with the Vancouver Theatresports League and Punchlines' "No Name Player," leading to a stint with the Second City comedy ensemble at Expo 86. Stiles continued performing with Second City in Toronto and Los Angeles, cementing his career in comedy.

Upfront Theatre:

Making Stiles a native Washingtonian (obviously), he still lives in his very fancy house on Lake Samish, outside Bellingham, Washington. In 2004, Stiles opened Upfront Theatre, a theater exclusively dedicated to the magical act of improv, a performing art that is ever-changing and evolving. Upfront has held strong as a staple in the region and across the nation, not only as one of the best improv theaters but also as a school that produces some of this generation's best talent. For more information, check out Upfront Theatre.

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":33554688,"11":4,"28":1}">