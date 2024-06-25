Richland PD Is Looking For You To Join Their Ranks

You wouldn't know it by living in the Tri-Cities, but Washington State finished 2022 as 51st (yes, you read that right) in the Nation for Police officers per capita. For as long as I've lived here, the Tri-Cities has supported their first responders and placed a high emphasis on public safety.

In fact, residents in Benton County have twice approved a public safety sales tax (in 2014 for ten years, then continuously in 2024) while Franklin County residents approved a public safety tax in 2011. The revenue generated by those taxes (both at 0.3%) are specifically meant to be used for public safety and public safety alone. The Counties get 60% of the collected revenue while the remaining 40% is distributed, based on population, among the cities with police departments.

Richland Is Hiring More Officers

The Tri-Cities long support of law enforcement means it is a desirable community for an aspiring officer to "protect and serve". Richland Police Department is looking to add to it's ranks in the coming weeks with a hiring clinic.

Who Is Eligible?

Anyone is welcome to attend the hiring clinic on Wednesday July 10th. It will be held at the RPD Headquarters, 871 George Washington Way. The clinic is open to those who would like to become a police officer as well as those who wish to make a lateral move from another police department.

Along with an impressive compensation and benefits package, RPD also offers during the clinic:

Prep for police applications, oral boards, and the background process

Insight in to what a day in the life of a patrol officer looks like

The ability to ask questions of and talk with RPD staff

There Is One Catch

Walk-ins will not be accepted for the hiring clinic. You'll need to RSVP as soon as you can to Officer Jory Parish by sending an email to jparish@ci.richland.wa.us. If a career in law enforcement is on your wish list, then Wednesday night July 10th from 6:30-8:30 pm could be your first step on the road to a career in public service.

