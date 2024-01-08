Happy New Year. Welcome to 2024. Let's talk about nuclear destruction. Imagine going to bed tonight, feeling safe, sound and secure, only to wake up to total chaos. Are you safe here in Washington state? Well, I think I'm kind of lucky, I live in Wenatchee. This would not be the location for a first strike, but, before you freak out, I'm not saying that nuclear war is going to break out anytime soon. But details about where you don't want to be can be found in a story created by the Daily Mail. they made a list they made a list of the 15 US cities that are likely targets of a nuclear attack.

If You're wondering what it is that makes these 15 cities. probable targets in a nuclear war there are a few strategic. facts to consider. Population density, proximity to a military facility, emergency preparedness, and how easy it is to evacuate the area.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Now let's get back to Washington State. When I think of military targets in Washington state, the first thing I think of is the Hanford Nuclear Reservation. I understand that there's not a whole lot of military research going on at Hanford anymore. But still for some reason it pops into my head.

We have Fairchild Air Force Base near Spokane.

google Maps google Maps loading...

We have a McCord Air Force base, Fort Lewis near Tacoma.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Puget Sound Naval Shipyard.

google Maps google Maps loading...

Bangor Trident Base.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Military listening posts. (sorry, no photo on this one)

Yes, kids, we got it all.

Of course, there's no way for us to confirm these would be targets in a nuclear war but are predicted by some financial experts.

I'm not saying that nuclear war is coming anytime soon. I hope it never happens, but I was a kid during the Cuban Missile crisis, and I remember being in grade school in Burien and practicing duck and cover exercises in the classroom. We were all kind of freaked out.

Wenatchee, and Eastern Washington in general are great places to live.

I wouldn't trade it for anything.