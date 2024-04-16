It’s not just crispy, it’s Bacon, Cajun, Ranch McCrispy.

By now, you know that this is the kind of thing that gets my fast-food Jones raging. You know how much I like a crispy, spicy chicken sandwich. And you know who I think has the best one in Wenatchee. But Mickey D's is firing the latest volley in the spicy crispy sandwich war. It is the bacon Cajun Ranch McCrispy. It becomes available on Wednesday the 17th, and you know, I've got to try one.

according to msn.com,

“The Bacon Cajun Ranch McCrispy is an updated version of the original Bacon Ranch McCrispy, which debuted last spring. McDonald’s describes the spicy new offering as “stacked with a southern-style fried chicken filet and bold, applewood smoked bacon” with crinkle-cut pickles and “finished with a creamy Cajun ranch sauce on the top and bottom of a warm, toasted potato roll.”

I have to confess; I've never been a big fan of any variation of “ranch” but I'm hoping that Cajun Ranch we'll make it better.

You will have the choice of the regular Bacon Cajun Ranch McCrispy or you can go with the Deluxe Bacon Cajun Ranch with McCrispy. (With lettuce and tomato.)

I will find out more on Wednesday when I try it out, but right now for me, the best spicy chicken sandwich in Wenatchee is the one at KFC. In fact, I've got a little spicy chicken sandwich craving going on right now, maybe that's what's for lunch.

The Bacon Cajun Ranch Mick crispy at Mickey D's is coming. And I must tell you, I'm a little leery of the who

