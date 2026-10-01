Job scams are increasing in Washington state

There are a lot of people out there looking for jobs right now, and there are a fair number of jobs to check out. But finding a job that is right for you is not easy, especially in this job market. Probably the most alarming thing to me about the job market is the unbelievable number of scam jobs that are out there. Job offers that are not real at all and are there only to separate you from your money and information.

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According to monster.com,

‘Job scams are becoming a routine part of the job search. But according to new job scam statistics from Monster, job seekers are also becoming better at recognizing fake job offers.

In Monster’s 2026 Job Scam Report, based on a survey of job seekers, nearly all respondents say they’ve encountered suspicious job offers. At the same time, most believe today’s job market is increasing their exposure to scams, as competition and urgency push candidates to move quickly.’

The report says.

98% say today’s job market increases vulnerability to scams.

95% of job seekers have encountered a suspicious job offer.

53% say they’ve been directly targeted by a scam attempt.

48% say they’re now skeptical of most outreach they receive.

Email (65%), text (63%), and unsolicited recruiter outreach (56%) are the most common channels.

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At least once a week I get an unsolicited job offer in my e-mail from an organization I've never heard of, with an opportunity that's just too good to be true. I don't even bother investigating them because I know they're all phishing scams.

Job scams are so ubiquitous now that it's just become a part of your job search and the worst part is as more of your job searches move online the opportunity for job scams increases.

Most job scams don't even run through applications. Instead, you get an unsolicited e-mail, text message, or an unsolicited recruiter will call you. But that is not the only way that they can get to you. 51% of the people in this survey say they found what they thought were suspicious job offers on job boards. 43% of respondents claim they saw similar sketchy job offers on professional networking platforms.

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Other job scams are showing up on social media as well.

What to look out for?

If the job offer is only communicated through text or e-mail.

A job is being offered without a real interview.

Unrealistic promises of high pay with little work.

Poor grammar or suspicious e-mail addresses.

The recruiter can't clearly identify the hiring company.

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Remember.

Verify the employer.

Be wary of unsolicited outreach.

Watch for rushed timelines.

Protect your personal information.

Trust your instincts.

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If the gig you're being offered seems too good to be true, is on a rushed timeline, requires you to give the caller money in order to expedite your application, requires you to give personal information over the phone or by e-mail.

There's a very high chance that this is a scam.

Protect yourself and be careful during your job search.



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