So, we've already made it through one holiday with two more to go but there's an interesting bit of information and possibly good news for those of you who are using GLP-1 weight loss drugs.

According to npr.org,

‘Many social drinkers who take obesity medications, such as Wegovy or Mounjaro, say they don't enjoy alcohol as much. A new study of Weight Watchers members who take obesity drugs — and were in the habit of drinking — finds about half of them cut back after they started the medication.’

Full disclosure here. I am not an alcohol drinker. When I look at the Above quote from npr.org I don't really see a problem here.

What is happening.

One thing you need to keep in mind is that alcohol, when consumed, immediately turns to sugar in your bloodstream. Not a good thing if you're trying to lose weight. Another thing that's interesting is that this decreased desire for alcohol is not limited to people who were taking GLP-1 drugs but also, some older, more traditional diabetes medications like metformin.

Over the years I've been to a few Christmas parties where things had gotten a little out of hand because of the quantity of alcohol being consumed by some of its participants. Some stories I can't relate to you in this article because they're either just too embarrassing or if I did share them, I'd be getting a call from the HR department.

Like I said, I think this is good news.

Now if it only decreased my desire for candy.

People who take obesity drugs lose the taste for alcohol, new study finds : Shots - Health News : NPR

Alcohol Use and Antiobesity Medication Treatment | Clinical Pharmacy and Pharmacology | JAMA Network Open | JAMA Network



