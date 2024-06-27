An idea for a fun summer adventure is to hike Hall of Mosses in Olympic National Park. It looks to be a breathtaking trail and a true adventure. The trail is a short and easy rainforest loop starting from the Hoh Rain Forest Visitor Center. This trail offers a wonderful opportunity to experience the lush beauty of Washington's rainforests, complete with educational signage along the way.

N atural Wonder

The trail is less than a mile roundtrip, so it’s ideal for families or lazy hikers like myself. Well, not lazy, but ones that need to work up to something more intense. As you wander through the forest, keep an eye out for a variety of wildlife, including Roosevelt Elk and banana slugs. The trail’s accessible design ensures that everyone can enjoy this natural wonder.

Trailhead Amenities:

Toilet at the trailhead

Accessible toilet available

Wheelchair Accessibility:

The gravel trail ranges from 3 to 6 feet wide. The first 400 feet have a gentle grade under 5%, while the rest of the trail features steeper rolling grades between 7% and 25%, with a cross slope of less than 2%.

Getting to the Trailhead:

Coordinates: 47.8605, -123.9348

From Port Angeles, head west on Highway 101 for approximately 68 miles. Turn left on Upper Hoh Road, which becomes Hoh Valley Road, and follow it to the trailhead near the Hoh Rain Forest Visitor Center.

Before You Go:

Check the weather forecast.

Ensure you have a National Park Pass for entry.

Pro Tip: Save a copy of the trail directions before leaving. App-based navigation can be unreliable, and data connections may be spotty as you approach the trailhead.