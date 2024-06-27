Uncover The Beauty Of Olympic National Park On The Hall Of Mosses Trail

Uncover The Beauty Of Olympic National Park On The Hall Of Mosses Trail

Getty / Canva

An idea for a fun summer adventure is to hike Hall of Mosses in Olympic National Park. It looks to be a breathtaking trail and a true adventure. The trail is a short and easy rainforest loop starting from the Hoh Rain Forest Visitor Center. This trail offers a wonderful opportunity to experience the lush beauty of Washington's rainforests, complete with educational signage along the way. 

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app
Getty / Canva
loading...

attachment-Hall of Mosses

Natural Wonder

The trail is less than a mile roundtrip, so it’s ideal for families or lazy hikers like myself. Well, not lazy, but ones that need to work up to something more intense. As you wander through the forest, keep an eye out for a variety of wildlife, including Roosevelt Elk and banana slugs. The trail’s accessible design ensures that everyone can enjoy this natural wonder. 

Getty / Canva
loading...

attachment-Hall of Mosses

Trailhead Amenities: 

  • Toilet at the trailhead 
  • Accessible toilet available 
Getty / Canva
loading...

attachment-Hall of Mosses

Wheelchair Accessibility: 

The gravel trail ranges from 3 to 6 feet wide. The first 400 feet have a gentle grade under 5%, while the rest of the trail features steeper rolling grades between 7% and 25%, with a cross slope of less than 2%. 

Getty / Canva
loading...

attachment-Hall of Mosses

Getting to the Trailhead: 

  • Coordinates: 47.8605, -123.9348 
  • From Port Angeles, head west on Highway 101 for approximately 68 miles. Turn left on Upper Hoh Road, which becomes Hoh Valley Road, and follow it to the trailhead near the Hoh Rain Forest Visitor Center. 

Before You Go: 

  • Check the weather forecast. 
  • Ensure you have a National Park Pass for entry. 

Pro Tip: Save a copy of the trail directions before leaving. App-based navigation can be unreliable, and data connections may be spotty as you approach the trailhead. 

 

LOOK: The history behind all 63 national parks in the US

The National Parks System manages 63 national parks. Stacker analyzed NPS info to compile the history and features of each. 

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Categories: Articles

More From 610 KONA