Lunch at La Plaza Wenatchee. A little bit of Mexico on S. Wen. Av.

So, on Monday (9/28/26) I decided to do a little road trip out to Malaga to check out the construction sites for Helion Energy and the Microsoft Data center, and as I was making my drive back, I thought, "hmm, it's about lunch time, what should I have for lunch?" Then I remembered La Plaza, Wenatchee on South Wenatchee Ave. You know the place with the dinosaur in the parking lot.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer

I don't go there that often, but it's always the place I go when I need all the fixings ready made for tacos, burritos and tostados, because they have it all there ready to go in the deli.

It was time for a burrito.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer

I needed something that I could grab, take back to work and eat at my desk, and they have a great selection of specialty burritos. My choice on that day was the California burrito. The California burrito is constructed with a big flower tortilla, fries, carne asada, chipotle mayo, guacamole, and Pico de Gallo.

And yes, it is a big burrito .

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer

I mentioned it to my girlfriend, and she said, "so you only had half for lunch, right?" and I replied, "yeah, sure, you can believe that, or not".

There are several reasons why I like to go to La Plaza Wenatchee. First, its family owned and operated. Then you've got the combination of Hispanic grocery store, deli, meat department, and it's a place where if you want to, you can sit down and eat your meal with your buddies and hang out.

There are other Hispanic grocery stores in the area, but this is the one that I go to.

How was the burrito?

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer

Big, and good. It truly was both lunch and dinner.

The next time I'm there I'm going to get a barbacoa burrito.



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