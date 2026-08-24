There’s more to your E. Wen. Costco membership than the $1.50 dog

It's no secret that I'm a big fan of Costco. I go there at least once a week on Sunday morning after breakfast. But I've come to discover that there's a whole lot of things that my Costco membership brings me that I have never used.

According to money.com,

‘You're already paying for the membership, so you may as well use all of it. Costco has quietly stacked a bunch of benefits behind that card, and most members never touch them.’

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What are some of the advantages?

Some of these things you may know about, others you may not. First off for me, If you're an executive member you get early access to Costco shopping.

If you're an executive member of Costco. (Yes, I am.) You get in an hour earlier on Monday through Friday. 1/2 hour earlier on the weekends. We had a habit of going to Costco first thing in the morning after breakfast on Sunday, And we would just sit in the parking lot waiting for the doors to open. This is even better, not as crowded, you get your shopping done quicker.

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Here's one I haven't tried using, but I should, cheaper movie nights. Costco.com and select Costco stores sell discounted movie theater tickets. I must confess I need to find out if that qualifies for the Wenatchee Valley as well.

Travel can be cheaper.

Costco has travel bundles and vacation packages including rental cars, Hotel stays, and cruises at member rates.

Costco also sells Gift cards for Attractions, theme parks, and city passes that can save you some money.

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When you buy tires at Costco.

You not only get a good price on a set of tires. That package also includes lifetime maintenance. We're talking about balancing, rotation, Flat tire repairs, and pressure checks free. This is something I had not heard of or thought about. Instead of filling your tires with compressed air, they fill them with nitrogen. This is very cool and high tech. Filling your tires with nitrogen will help your tires maintain their pressure better, longer.

Other savings benefits.

Your Costco card also gives you some discounts with some of Costco's business partners, for instance 25% off on budget truck rental.

One other possible perk to keep in mind, you might be paying more for your homeowner's insurance than you could be. You can make a quick comparison to find out more.

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I love that $1.50 hot dog, and you know how I feel about their chicken strips, but there is more to a Costco membership than easy access to the Costco food court.

