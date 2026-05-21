Breakfast cereal, specifically cold breakfast cereal, was first invented in the United States. Granula was invented back in 1863 by Doctor James Caleb Jackson. It was amazingly hard, and it had to be soaked in milk overnight before it could be eaten.

(OK, just think of Grape Nuts, but you can't eat them until the next day.)

Since then, cold cereal has taken over breakfast in the average American household and all you have to do is take a walk down the cereal aisle at any grocery store to know how big a business it really is.

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It's not just for breakfast.

Cold cereal is not just limited to breakfast, it makes a great midnight snack but recently the question was asked, what is the most popular cold cereal in each state, of these United States? Students at Concordia University, St. Paul, MN, decided to do some research.

According to absn.csp.edu,

‘To explore how tastes vary by location, we analyzed Google Trends data to identify the most‑searched‑for cereal in every U.S. state and Washington, D.C., between January 2025 and January 2026. The results offer a look at national habits, while opening the door to a broader conversation about nutrition and everyday health choices.’

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When I was a kid, it was all about Wheaties, Grape Nuts and Rice Checks. It wasn't until I was an adult that I actually got into the sugary cereals like Frosted Flakes, Lucky Charms, Cocoa Puffs, Sugar Smacks, and the list goes on.

The research we are looking at is based on Google searches, so what is the most searched for cereal in each state?

https://youtu.be/dSVFSVthBO0?si=dNmNh5CW41grwHph https://youtu.be/dSVFSVthBO0?si=dNmNh5CW41grwHph loading...

so, what do we know?

One interesting take away is the most searched for serial in the United States was Fruit Loops. It was the most searched for cereal in 13 states including the South (Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Virginia.) But also, in kind of an odd quirk, the most searched for cereal in Oregon.

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The most searched breakfast cereal in Washington state is Trix (silly rabbit). I never really got into Trix. But I must admit, I loved Sugar Smacks.

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If I have any dry cereal for breakfast at all, it's probably going to be Honey Nut Cheerios.

I just think of them as little, tiny donut seeds.