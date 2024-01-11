Where do you find the best Chinese food in Washington state?

It's no secret I love to eat. And I do love and enjoy Chinese food but where in the state of Washington can you find the best Chinese food? It's time to bust out the computer, Check the Googlater, and see what's out there.

In Seattle, Biang Biang Noodles, 601 E Pike St. Unit 100,

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Casey S. on yelp said,

“Biang Biang is definitely legit - and spicy!

I temped the fates by going as spicy as possible - worth it, but definitely felt the heat. Make sure to go for the pork as well!”

Red Ginger Asian Cuisine, 1208 E Maple St Bellingham, redgingerbellingham.com

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

On Yelp Jeff M wrote,

“Based on the meal I just had, this might be the best restaurant in Bellingham. Don't be fooled by the modest exterior, the food is fantastic. Had the 7;flavor beef, beans and shrimp dishes, and all of them were fantastic.

If I were going to be in Bellingham another day I'd eat here again!”

Harbor City Restaurant, 4816 Pacific Ave Tacoma, harborcitytacoma.com

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Derek S. said on Yelp,

“We loved the food here! Lotus sesame balls were so good we ordered more. Shrimp dumplings a few different ways were excellent and so was everything else we ate. Nothing bad. You order on you phone with a QR code on the table. We kept adding things confidently as we tasted new items. Everything came out quickly.”

Black Straw Tea Bar & Kitchen, 11808 E Sprague Ave Spokane Valley,

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

On Yelp Conni M. said,

“We finally gave this place a try and we were impressed. The service was good, even though it looked like there was only one server and a bus person.

The facility is clean and the tables and booths are spread out nicely. We started out with a cup of the egg flower soup and it had more flavor than most. We ordered the Tangerine Crispy Beef and it *was* crispy and delicious. Also the Szechuan Shrimp which had assorted veggies in a tasty sauce. IpBoth entrees came with a good portion of white steamed rice.”

J’s Asian Flaming Grill, 1257 Guyer Ave Richland, jsasianrichland.getbento.com

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

On Yelp Melissa S says,

“Flaming J's has consistently delivered delicious food, large portions and fantastic customer service. Will continue to eat here.”

According to Cheapism.com,

Tai Tung was named the No. 1 Chinese restaurant in the Evergreen State! Here's why writers picked this spot:

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

"Few Chinese restaurants in the U.S. boast a history and lineage comparable to Tai Tung in Seattle. Tai Tung has more than three-quarters of a century of family history, dating back to the grandfather of the current owners who opened for business in 1935. Neither the service nor the food needs introduction to anyone in the Seattle area. When Bruce Lee, a frequent customer, came here, he always ordered the same thing: beef in oyster sauce."

Tai Tung is located at 655 S King St. in Seattle.

Now I can't finish this article without mentioning Wenatchee and the best oriental food is not necessarily Chinese, it's Vietnamese and Thai. Full disclosure this next one is a Vietnamese restaurant

Spring Lotus Restaurant, 1050 Springwater Ave Wenatchee,

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Scott B. wrote in Yelp,

"We stopped for lunch last Thursday at the request of our granddaughter, Brenda. This is her favorite food and her favorite restaurant.

Did I say, "Spring Rolls?" (see pics) The spring rolls at Spring Lotus are huge, amazingly fresh, and are a full meal unto themselves. The peanut sauce is the best I've ever eaten. Four of us shared one order. If you come to Spring Lotus, Spring rolls have to be one of your choices. "

Another honorable mention for me is Wok N' Roll Asian Express.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Think of it as Panda Express with better prices and larger portions.