Do you want to nurture the treasures of the earth? Are you a neophyte gardener hoping to master the trade? Look no further than the WSU Extension Chelan-Douglas Master Gardener Program, which is accepting applications through Oct. 15.

The program's basic training course is taught once yearly. It's a must for attaining Master Gardener certification, but there are other requirements, including successful completion of an internship. However, this is not a vocational program per se; it's more a means to personal enrichment.

Basic training covers "botany and plant identification, soil science, entomology, lawns and herbaceous landscape plants, plant health care, integrated pest management and plant diagnosis."

The "main component" of the program "involves online learning modules through Washington State University. There are also weekly, in-person classes taught by WSU Extension faculty and staff, Master Gardener volunteers, and other experts."

Sustainability is the fulcrum of the curriculum. WSU says that garden practices the world over will have to be retooled to combat climate change, the ultimate threat multiplier.

This is seconded by other gardening authorities. According to Scientific American, "Climate change is affecting every aspect of gardening, including what plants thrive where, which can survive multiple years, whether trees bear fruit, and what pests are most threatening."

Basic training classes begin on the morning of Jan. 17, a Friday, at the Douglas County Transportation & Land Services building in East Wenatchee. Classes be held every subsequent Friday through April 18.

The cost of training is $185. Click here to access the application.