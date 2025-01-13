Washington’s Commercial Dungeness Crab Season Opens January 15

Washington’s commercial Dungeness crab season is set to open on January 15 for the region stretching from Klipsan Beach on the Long Beach Peninsula to Cape Falcon, Oregon, including the Columbia River and Willapa Bay. The remainder of Washington’s Pacific Coast will see a later season-opening, with the exact date still pending.

Washington’s Economy

Dungeness crabs play a crucial role in Washington’s economy, with the 2023-24 commercial crab season valued at $66.8 million. This places it second in value only to the record-breaking $88.2 million earned during the 2021-22 season. As one of the state’s most important fisheries, the season’s timing and conditions are closely monitored.

Dungeness Crab / Getty / Canva Dungeness Crab / Getty / Canva loading... Dungeness Crab

The season's opening is determined based on test fishing conducted by Washington, Oregon, and California’s fish and wildlife departments. These results ensure the crabs are in marketable condition, with a critical threshold of 23% meat recovery—meaning the crab’s meat must comprise at least 23% of its total body weight—before the season can begin. Sampling for the 2023-24 season was conducted from October to January by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) in locations such as Westport and Long Beach.

Season Opener

In recent years, there has been a delay in molting for crabs, which affects the timing of the season opener. This delay has raised questions about possible links to broader climate trends, which the WDFW is currently investigating. Changes to the crab's molting cycle, where the crabs shed their old shells and grow new ones, have resulted in later openings in recent years.

Coastal Dungeness Crab Policy

WDFW is also working on enhancing the climate resilience of the fishery as part of its updated Coastal Dungeness Crab Policy. The policy includes measures to protect marine life from the risks posed by crabbing gear entanglement, particularly for endangered species like humpback and blue whales, as well as leatherback sea turtles. The department is in the process of developing a conservation plan and seeking an Incidental Take Permit under the federal Endangered Species Act.

Tribal Co-Managers

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife continues to work closely with tribal co-managers to determine opening dates for various areas along the coast. For example, the Quinault Indian Nation (QIN) opened its crab season on December 29, with tribal fleets often beginning earlier than the state’s commercial season. Additionally, the area north of Destruction Island will remain closed to state crabbers until January 15, in line with the state’s harvest management agreement with the Quileute Tribe.

Crabbers are reminded to follow all current regulations, including proper gear marking, buoy registration, and electronic monitoring. They are also advised to avoid setting gear in towboat lanes, which could disrupt maritime traffic.

For more information about the coastal commercial Dungeness crab fishery and regulations, refer to the WDFW’s website and the 2024-25 Washington Coastal Dungeness Crab Fishery Newsletter.