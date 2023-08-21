Woman Gets 30 Day Sentence For 3 Fatality Blewett Pass Crash

A Yakima woman will serve a month-long jail term and two-years of probation for a head-on crash on Blewett Pass that killed three people in August of 2020.

Marjorie Andrea Acevedo was driving a Toyota Sequoia SUV northbound on U.S. 97 just past the summit when she hit an oncoming Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck while trying to pass a motorhome and a trailing car.

The crash killed both people in the pickup, 19-year-old Majelia Delgado and her 63-year-old father, Fermin Delgado.

They were pronounced dead at the scene, as was Acevedo 11-year-old son after lifesaving measures failed.

Acevedo was extricated from the SUV and taken to Central Washington Hospital with serious disabling injuries, and was then flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Acevedo was charged nine months after the crash with three-counts of vehicular homicide, but the charges were reduced to reckless driving after toxicology reports found she was not intoxicated.

Witnesses said both drivers waited until the last moment to take evasive action. One witness noted Delgado was in the left lane of two lanes in a widened portion of the road and could have moved to the right lane to avoid the crash.

The case was delayed by the pandemic.

Acevedo pleaded guilty Thursday under an Alford Plea, which allows a defendant to plead guilty to a reduced charge without admitting guilt.

She was sentenced to a year in jail with all but one month suspended.

The state said Delgado's wife was devastated by the loss, but was "on board" with the plea deal. Acevedo acknowledged wrongdoing at the sentencing.

She'll also have to complete a defensive driving course by October 17, and could serve additional jail time if she commits a crime during her probation.

Acevedo was given 30 days to report to jail.

She had multiple surgeries after the crash in order to walk, and may have to receive physical therapy for the rest of her life.