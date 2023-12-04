Where can you find the best price for a new home in Washington state?

Finding a home you can afford is still out of reach for many home buyers in large cities so smaller or mid-sized communities have become more attractive markets for many.

A study reported by The Center Square shows the median list price in Washington is the nation's 4th highest, behind Massachusetts, California and Montana.

High mortgage rates and inflation still a factor.

With higher interest rates, fewer people are selling their homes, unwilling to take on a higher rate than they currently hold. While the higher interest rates and inflation have helped bring prices down somewhat in Washington and the country as a whole, it's still too expensive for many buyers.

But a city in Central Washington has the best price on average in the state, according to Realtor.com which determined the cheapest city to buy a home in all 50 states

The survey shows Moses Lake is the least expensive place for new homebuyers in Washington state among 20 cities within the study

Realtor,com crunched the number from Spring 2023 and the median list price was $383,700, compared to the statewide median price of $649,000.

Take a look a the table to see how the cheapest place to buy a new home in Washington compares to the rest of the country.

Cheapest city to buy a home Median list price in city, April 2023 ($) Median list price in state, April 2023 ($) Cities considered in each state Alabama: Selma 75,500 330,000 25 Alaska: Fairbanks 349,900 415,000 4 Arizona: Safford 302,500 495,000 11 Arkansas: Hope 119,000 289,900 21 California: Susanville 308,950 750,000 34 Colorado: Sterling 245,000 639,925 17 Connecticut: Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown 399,900 559,900 5 Delaware: Dover 409,500 494,900 1 Florida: Sebring-Avon Park 295,000 467,990 29 Georgia: Thomaston 183,700 395,400 37 Hawaii: Hilo 645,000 852,500 4 Idaho: Mountain Home 375,000 574,900 13 Illinois: Macomb 69,900 310,000 26 Indiana: Marion 92,500 299,900 38 Iowa: Fort Madison-Keokuk 125,000 315,000 23 Kansas: Atchison 120,000 314,825 19 Kentucky: Maysville 92,500 299,950 21 Louisiana: Minden 140,000 289,250 18 Maine: Bangor 265,000 425,000 4 Maryland: Cumberland 139,900 420,000 7 Massachusetts: Springfield 369,000 759,000 6 Michigan: Saginaw 149,000 280,000 31 Minnesota: Marshall 186,185 400,000 22 Mississippi: Clarksdale 55,000 279,900 22 Missouri: Kennett 102,200 300,000 25 Montana: Butte-Silver Bow 373,000 660,000 7 Nebraska: Scottsbluff 254,950 371,900 12 Nevada: Fallon 386,780 475,000 9 New Hampshire: Berlin 249,991 549,000 6 New Jersey: Vineland-Bridgeton 269,900 518,000 4 New Mexico: Deming 189,000 375,000 19 New York: Olean 125,000 639,945 27 North Carolina: Laurinburg 209,450 419,720 37 North Dakota: Jamestown 179,900 332,060 8 Ohio: Portsmouth 129,500 249,900 42 Oklahoma: Miami 147,000 315,000 21 Oregon: Hermiston-Pendleton 355,000 569,900 20 Pennsylvania: Johnstown 98,500 290,000 35 Rhode Island: Providence-Warwick 529,900 525,500 1 South Carolina: Bennettsville 127,170 359,925 16 South Dakota: Vermillion 199,900 369,900 11 Tennessee: Union City 187,000 444,900 27 Texas: Vernon 109,250 384,900 71 Utah: Price 414,000 619,900 9 Vermont: Rutland 275,000 447,250 4 Virginia: Big Stone Gap 154,500 449,000 12 Washington: Moses Lake 383,700 649,000 20 West Virginia: Mount Gay-Shamrock 105,000 229,900 13 Wisconsin: Marinette 222,400 374,900 23 Wyoming: Rock Springs 291,000 459,000 9

All data from Realtor.com, April 2023

