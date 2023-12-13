Wenatchee Youth Baseball To Host Cal Ripken Tournament In July

Wenatchee Youth Baseball is hosting the 2024 Cal Ripken State Tournament next summer.

The organization released a statement saying more than 40 teams from across the Pacific Northwest will take part in the four-day tournament in July.

Younger age groups will play at Morris Park while older kids will play at Walla Walla Point Park in Wenatchee.

Wenatchee Youth Baseball partnered with Eastmont Youth Baseball for last summer's Cal Ripken Tournament.

According to the Wenatchee Youth Baseball website, Morris Park will host the 9U and 10U divisions, and Walla Walla Point Park will feature the 11U and Major 70’ divisions.

The tournament is scheduled to take place July 10-13, 2024.

Morris Park is owned by Wenatchee Youth Baseball while Walla Walla Point Park is a four-plex of baseball fields owned and maintained by Chelan County PUD.