A Wenatchee man faces 1st Degree Child Rape charges after being accused of sexually molesting a three-year-old relative of his.

An affidavit of probable cause filed Tuesday in Chelan County Superior Court says the now-15-year-old girl told investigators about being raped by Nicholas Joseph Turner in October 2011.

The girl said a recent incident in which a boy pulled on her hair at school triggered the memory of the past abuse.

She told investigators that the abuse happened more than once in October 2011.

According to the affidavit, investigators also learned of a counselor reporting to Child Protective Services in 2013 about a disclosure of sexual abuse made by the girl.

But the girl did not disclose anything criminal during the interview and the case was closed without an arrest. Investigators also say they were not able to view that report.

Turner is now 40 years old. He was arrested Thursday afternoon two counts of 1st Degree Child Rape and two counts of 1st Degree Incest and is being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.

He's also the second Eastmont School District custodian to be accused of child rape in the past month.

Sterling Junior High custodian Michael Ray Vanhousen was arrested last month on suspicion of raping and molesting a 15-year-old student in 2022, although charges have still not been brought by prosecutors.

Eastmont School Superintendent Becky Berg confirmed to KPQ that Turner was put on administrative leave on Friday, September 1st.