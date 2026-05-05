Mother’s Day is this weekend, and if you’re still figuring out a plan, you’re not alone.

The good news: Washington State makes it easy to pull together something thoughtful at the last minute. From whale watching in the San Juans to wine tasting in Walla Walla, there are plenty of ways to turn a simple day into something memorable.

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Here are nine of the best Mother’s Day activities across Washington, whether you’re planning a full weekend getaway or just a Sunday outing.

The Nine Amazing Trips Your Mom Needs to Take This Mother's Day Weekend

Whale Watching in the San Juan Islands

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Why it’s perfect for Mom: It’s unforgettable, peaceful, and peak season is just beginning.

Best for: Nature lovers, first-time visitors

Pro tip: Book ASAP—Mother’s Day weekend fills fast.

More than 90% of orca sightings in the San Juan Islands happen between May and September, making Mother’s Day weekend an ideal kickoff.

If Mom prefers dry land, Lime Kiln Point State Park on San Juan Island is one of the best places in North America to spot whales from shore - for free.

Want the full experience? Look into tours with operators like San Juan Safaris, Western Prince, or Maya’s Legacy - and don’t forget to reserve your ferry early.

Wildflowers and Victorian Charm in Port Townsend

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Why it’s perfect for Mom: Relaxed, scenic, and full of charm

Best for: Slow-paced day trips, boutique shopping

Few places in Washington feel as timeless as Port Townsend—and May might be its best month.

Rhododendrons bloom along the bluffs, historic homes line the uptown streets, and Water Street offers some of the best window shopping in the state. Pair it with a waterfront lunch, and you’ve got an effortless and memorable day.

Bainbridge Island Ferry, Brunch, and Bloedel Reserve

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Why it’s perfect for Mom: The journey itself feels like a gift

Best for: Easy day trip from Seattle

The ferry ride from Seattle to Bainbridge Island is half the experience—calm water, skyline views, and fresh air.

Once you arrive, the town of Winslow has excellent brunch spots within walking distance. Afterward, head to the Bloedel Reserve, a 150-acre garden featuring Japanese landscapes, forest trails, and peaceful open spaces.

Point Defiance Park and Tacoma’s Waterfront

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Why it’s perfect for Mom: A little bit of everything in one place

Best for: Families, all-day outings

Point Defiance Park offers more than 700 acres of trails, old-growth forest, and waterfront views—not to mention the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium.

Afterward, explore Tacoma’s revitalized waterfront and Museum District. The Museum of Glass is a standout, and nearby restaurants make it easy to turn this into a full day.

Long Beach Peninsula and Fresh Dungeness Crab

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Why it’s perfect for Mom: Coastal views without summer crowds

Best for: Quiet getaways, beach walks

The Long Beach Peninsula offers nearly 30 miles of uninterrupted coastline—the longest beach in Washington.

Early May is a sweet spot: fewer crowds, cooler weather, and wide-open space. Walk the Discovery Trail, visit the North Head Lighthouse at Cape Disappointment, and wrap up the day with fresh Dungeness crab in Ilwaco.

Leavenworth and the Wenatchee Valley in Spring Bloom

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Why it’s perfect for Mom: Scenic, lively, and surprisingly peaceful

Best for: Central Washington locals, easy weekend trips

Leavenworth is famous for winter—but May might be its hidden gem season.

Apple and pear orchards are in bloom across the Wenatchee Valley, the Icicle River is flowing strong, and Front Street is lively without the peak-season crowds.

For a quieter escape, explore nearby spots like Icicle Creek, Olalla Canyon, or Nahahum Canyon.

Dry Falls and Sun Lakes: A Prehistoric Wonder

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Why it’s perfect for Mom: Dramatic scenery with a story behind it

Best for: Road trips, outdoorsy families

Dry Falls is one of the most jaw-dropping landscapes in North America—a 3.5-mile-wide cliff that once held the largest waterfall on Earth during the Ice Age floods.

Even with the interpretive center closed, the views alone make this worth the trip. Pair it with a drive through Sun Lakes for a memorable Central Washington outing.

Manito Park and Spokane’s South Hill Brunch Scene

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Why it’s perfect for Mom: Classic, elegant, and easy to plan

Best for: Spokane-area families

Manito Park shines in May. Duncan Garden, the Japanese Garden, and the Gaiser Conservatory are all in peak form, and the Lilac Garden often lives up to the city’s nickname.

Pair a morning stroll with brunch in Spokane’s South Hill neighborhood, and you’ve got a simple but meaningful day.

Walla Walla Wine Country Weekend

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Why it’s perfect for Mom: Relaxed, indulgent, and memorable

Best for: Adults-only getaways, weekend trips

With more than 100 wineries across six districts, Walla Walla is one of Washington’s premier wine destinations.

Mother’s Day weekend is an especially lively time to visit. Between tastings, enjoy farm-to-table dining and a walkable, historic downtown that’s easy to explore.

Final Thought

Whether you're planning a weekend or a day trip, Mother's Day plans don't have to be complicated. Even just taking your mom to coffee or a walk along the river would make her whole year.