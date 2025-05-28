(The Center Square) – More than 500 Christians gathered outside Seattle City Hall Tuesday evening to protest what they say are the anti-faith policies of Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and the Seattle City Council, just days after 23 people were arrested when counter-protesters interrupted a rally Saturday focused on protecting children from transgender ideologies.

All of the arrests on Saturday were among counter protesters who also injured Seattle Police.

Counter-protesters also gathered Tuesday evening but were prevented by police from interrupting the main permitted protest. There still were skirmishes between trans rights activists who tried to force their way inside the police barricades. At least two counter-protesters were placed into custody after confronting an independent conservative journalist who was filming their activity, video posted to X showed.

Breaking — Journalist @choeshow was just assaulted by trans Antifa activists outside of Seattle City Hall.@SeattlePD made two arrests.The incident occurred ahead at the pro-Christian rally calling for Mayor Harrell’s resignation. pic.twitter.com/JaxCFR2LLk— Katie Daviscourt