High-Speed Chase Ends With Arrest Near Warden

High-Speed Chase Ends With Arrest Near Warden

Moses Lake Police Department

A high-speed pursuit ended with an arrest near Warden late Monday night.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

READ MORE: Semi Spill Causes Major Traffic Delays in Wenatchee

Chase Began in Adams County

Moses Lake Police Department said they assisted the Othello Police Department in pursuing a vehicle northbound on State Route 17 around 9 p.m. for a chase that started in Adams County.

The driver, Ricardo Silva, reportedly collided with another car near the intersection of SR 17 and Road 10 Southeast around 9:20 p.m.

Driver Faces Multiple Charges

Authorities say they received calls of an impaired driver allegedly involved in a hit-and-run collision earlier in the evening. Police took Silva into custody around 12:25 a.m. Tuesday. He faces charges of attempting to elude, DUI, and driving with a suspended license.

Investigators are considering adding charges of disorderly conduct, weapons violations, and traffic offenses.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the collision ending the pursuit. The case remains under investigation.

Missing Persons in Washington State

The gallery of persons currently listed as missing on the MUPU list in Washington State. Each picture contains the missing person's name, when they went missing, and which law enforcement agency to contact if you know something that could help.

Gallery Credit: Brian Stephenson

Filed Under: Moses Lake Police Department, dui

More From 610 KONA