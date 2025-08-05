(The Center Square) – A deadly four-day span in Seattle has led to homicide rates nearing 2024 levels after city officials previously touted improved public safety statistics.

There were three homicides between Aug. 1 and Aug. 3, bringing the total for the city up to 25 as of Aug. 3. In comparison, there were 31 that occurred through this time last year.

Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes released a statement following the string of homicides, calling for residents to work with the Seattle Police Department, or SPD. He previously said the Seattle community needs to work with the department in order for public safety in the city to improve.

“We want to reassure the community that we are committed to preventing further incidents of gun violence ... Achieving this goal requires collaboration between the criminal justice system and the community,” Barnes said in a statement.

The first homicide occurred outside of the Pursuit NW church in Seattle’s University District. According to Barnes, the attack was premeditated. Police looked for a white Hyundai Elantra used by the suspect. However, the vehicle was later found engulfed in flames.

In a social media post, Pursuit NW Pastor Russell Johnson said the church is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. The reward offer was accompanied by a memorial fund on GoFundMe that quickly surpassed its goal of $50,000 with over $63,000 as of Monday.

On Sunday morning, two additional homicides occurred within two hours. The first occurred during an “unauthorized gathering” in South Seattle, in which a juvenile and an adult male were shot. The male was pronounced dead after being transferred to the Harborview Medical Center.

The third homicide involved an individual, who was found dead in a parking lot in the SODO neighborhood. According to Barnes, the homicide is potentially linked to a vehicle collision or altercation.

Prior to the recent violence, Seattle violent crime trends were noticeably lower than recent years. In all of 2024, there were 53 homicides throughout the city. August had the highest monthly homicide total with eight throughout the month.

Since becoming head of SPD, Barnes has focused on improving the department’s staffing levels and addressing violent crime. Barnes said SPD holds meetings twice a week to discuss violent crime trends and to determine resource allocations based on data-driven approaches and assessed needs.

The department is currently awaiting for the city to approve a $1 million expansion of the city’s crime prevention technology pilot program to help deputies address crime. Since the program launched on May 20, it has been utilized on more than 1,000 911 calls and assisted in more than 90 violent crime investigations.