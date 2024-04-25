Voters Rejecting Moses Lake Schools Levy For Second Time

For the second time this year, voters in the Moses Lake School District are rejecting an Educational Programs & Operations Replacement Levy.

The levy seeks to continue providing money for materials and services that are not funded by the State of Washington.

Among the items the District says the levy would cover are the costs associated with extracurricular activities, musical instruments, and student laptop computers, as well as personnel like counselors, nurses, security officers, and tech support experts.

The two-year levy would mandate residents within the district to pay $2 of every $1,000 of their assessed property values and would generate $15.78 million in the its first year and $18.94 million in its second.

Approval of the levy requires a simple 50-percent plus one vote majority to pass.

The latest tally by the Grant County Auditor's Office shows 3,094 (43.94%) votes in favor of the levy and 3,947 (56.06%) against it with no indication of remaining votes to count and a voter turnout of 28.17%.

The same levy was rejected by voters after being placed on the Feb. 13 Special Elections ballot by a slim margin, with 51% voting against it.

