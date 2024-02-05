Two Semis Crash On I-90 At Vantage Bridge

One driver has minor injuries after two semis crashed on I-90 over the Vantage Bridge late Sunday night.

Troopers say one semi driven by 29-year-old Khadizia Blake of Smyrna, Georgia was traveling at a high rate of speed westbound when the truck flipped onto its side while trying to negotiate a curve.

A trailing semi driven by 30-year-old Chevroy Wright of Union City, California then clipped the rear-end of the semi-trailer.

The semi in front driven by Blake came to a rest on the westbound lanes while part of its trailer came to a rest on the eastbound lanes.

The trailing Semi driven by Wright came to a rest in the westbound lanes behind the first semi.

Blake received minor injuries and was cited for driving too fast for conditions. Wright was not injured.

Drug or alcohol were not involved in the crash.

Troopers did not specify how long traffic was blocked on the I-90 bridge which travels over the Columbia River just east of the town of Vantage.

The crash took place just before midnight Sunday.