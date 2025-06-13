Police in Eastern Washington are on the lookout for two men who they say carjacked and assaulted two women near Warden on Thursday afternoon.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to an address on Road U Southeast at around 2 p.m. after the two women called 9-1-1 to report the crimes.

Sheriff's officials say the two men physically assaulted the women before stealing and fleeing with their vehicle, which is described as a gray 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche with Washington State license plates "D54618D".

The women, who are reportedly acquainted with the men, suffered minor injuries during the alleged carjacking.

Sheriff's spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, says the suspects - who are both described as being Caucasian, were last seen heading east on Interstate-90 in Grant County and believed to be traveling to Spokane.

Anyone who spots the involved vehicle or has information about the alleged carjacking is being asked to contact law enforcement immediately. Tipsters can remain anonymous.