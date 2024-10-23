Two Jailed In Adams County Drug Bust

Two Columbia Basin men are in jail after police say they were found in possession of illegal narcotics.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says it began when 57-year-old Dennis Riojas of Othello was pulled over for a traffic stop and arrested after he was discovered with fentanyl, methamphetamine, and marijuana, as well as a stolen firearm deputies say he attempted to discard prior to being stopped.

A passenger in Riojas's vehicle, 31-year-old Slade Hardesty Fortner of Moses Lake, was also arrested for illegal possession of a firearm.

Following the arrests, a subsequent search of Riojas's residence also turned up 1,500 fentanyl pills and over 100 grams of fentanyl powder, along with a second stolen firearm.

In all, investigators say the narcotics seized from Riojas had a street value of approximately $5,000.

Both men are currently being lodged in the Adams County Jail.