Two Injured In Military Truck Crash On I-90

Two people are injured from a truck crash on I-90 Friday night.

Troopers say a 1995 model military truck driven by 20-year-old Emanuel Sanchez of Tigard, Oregon was eastbound on I-90 about 20 miles west of Cle Elum when it hit a guardrail and overturned, landing on its side in the median of the highway.

Sanchez was taken to KVH Hospital in Ellensburg with injuries while his passenger, 27-year-old Shawn Peterson of Portland, Oregon was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with serious injuries.

Alcohol or drugs were not involved in the crash. Sanchez could face an infraction as the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Both Sanchez and Peterson were wearing seatbelts.

The crash took place just after 8pm Friday night.