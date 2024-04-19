Two Hazardous Waste Collection Events Happening In Grant County

A pair of household hazardous waste collection events will take place in Grant County in the coming weeks.

Residents can bring a variety of items to the events for safe and proper disposal, including paint, gasoline and automotive fluids, yard and pool chemicals, batteries, and fluorescent light bulbs and tubes.

All waste should be in its original container and be free of ruptures or leaks, and gasoline containers will not be returned.

The events will not be accepting any business, government or contractor waste and some of the prohibited items include ammunition and explosives, asbestos, medications and sharps, propane tanks, electronics, and appliances.

The first collection will be held on Friday, May 3 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Quincy Aquatic Center, 724 F Street Southeast in Quincy. The second event will be held on Saturday, May 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Grant County Road District Shop, 12171 Wheeler Road in Moses Lake.

The event is free and open to all Grant County residents.

Proof of residency may be required.