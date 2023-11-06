Temporary Election Office To Open In East Wenatchee Tuesday

The Douglas County elections office will operate a temporary in-person voter service center in East Wenatchee on Election Day.

The temporary center will be located in the Douglas County Public Services Building at 140 NW 19 St. It'll be open from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day Tuesday.

Residents can register to vote, update their voter information, request ballots, gain access to ADA voting devices and ask staff any additional, voting-related questions.

Eligible residents can register to vote in person at the voter service center until 8pm Tuesday.

The center is being opened to offer convenience for people living in the East Wenatchee area, which is the largest population base of Douglas County.

Voters would otherwise have to travel to the permanent Voter Service Center at the Douglas County Courthouse in Waterville.

The Waterville canter at 213 S Rainier St will have extended hours Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Voters with completed ballots can return them by mail, at an available Voter Service Center or at an official ballot drop box location.