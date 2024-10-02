Suspect In Wenatchee Drive-By Sentenced To 10 Years

A second suspect connected to a fatal drive-by shooting in Wenatchee has been sentenced to ten years in prison on two separate charges.

Chelan County Superior Court Judge Travis Brandt handed down the 120-month term to 25-year-old Benito Eduardo Licea after he pled guilty to second-degree assault and burglary on Monday.

Licea was arrested after the shooting death of 21-year-old David Lomeli Vasquez in the 800 block of Methow Street on April 18, 2022.

Following the shooting, Licea and his accomplice, 25-year-old Andrew Francis Morrow, led police on a vehicle pursuit through parts of East Wenatchee which ended when the two men crashed.

The pair then fled on foot and Licea broke into a home in the 2700 block of Westview Drive where he stole clothing and a bicycle before being apprehended, while Morrow plunged into the Columbia River to avoid capture and required rescuing prior to being taken into custody.

Morrow confessed to firing the shots that killed Vasquez and was sentenced to 40 years in prison last year.

Police had originally charged Licea with second-degree murder for his role in the death of Vasquez, but eventually he was only charged with burglary for entering the home during the foot pursuit.

Licea's sentence for second-degree assault stemmed from his role in the stabbing of a guard at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center while he was awaiting trial.