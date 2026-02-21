The U.S. Supreme Court dealt a major blow to former President Trump’s trade policy Friday, striking down his controversial tariffs — and now Washington’s U.S. Senators are demanding businesses get their money back.

What the Supreme Court’s 6-3 Decision Means

In a 6-3 decision, the Court ruled against the tariff structure, prompting strong reactions from both of Washington’s Democratic senators.

Sen. Maria Cantwell said the ruling brings long-overdue relief to consumers and businesses across the state.

“Today's decision is so important because consumers all over our state and the country have been hurt,” Cantwell said. “Small businesses, manufacturers, and individual households have all had to pay higher prices on products that they can't afford. We need to really be concerned about America's competitiveness and thank God the court has given us some relief.”

Murray: ‘Economic Arson’

Sen. Patty Murray didn’t hold back in her response.

“Trump’s erratic tariff regime was nothing short of economic arson,” Murray said. “While this decision puts an important leash on an out-of-control White House, we have to recognize that so much damage has already been done.”

Cantwell Calls for Immediate Treasury Action

Cantwell is now calling on the U.S. Treasury to issue refunds, saying many small and mid-sized businesses were pushed to the brink.

“Many American businesses, especially small and medium-sized businesses, have struggled to pay these illegal tariffs and, for some, the financial strain has placed them on the brink of bankruptcy,” she said. “It is essential the Treasury implement an expeditious and transparent process to remediate the financial harm that resulted from these illegal tariffs.”

Why Washington Could Feel the Impact Most

For Washington — one of the most trade-dependent states in the country — the financial impact could be significant.