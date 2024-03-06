Stolen Pickup Returned To Moses Lake Dealership

A pickup truck that was stolen from a dealership in Moses Lake over a year ago has been returned.

Officers with the Royal City Police Department responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle that was parked in the area of Calla Loop Northwest and Hawthorn Avenue Northwest in Royal City this morning.

The truck had drawn suspicion due to it having no license plates or temporary tags.

When officers arrived at the location, the truck was gone but they soon spotted it in the 300 block of Balsam Street Northwest where a traffic stop was initiated.

All of the truck's occupants were questioned and it was determined they had no knowledge of it being stolen after borrowing it from a friend on a trip permit, which had expired.

Detectives are continuing their investigation into the truck's theft.

It was brand new when it was reported stolen in November of 2022.