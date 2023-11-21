Stevens Pass Home Under Construction Destroyed By Fire

Fire destroyed a home that was under construction near Stevens Pass late Saturday.

Fire crews were dispatched to the blaze in the small community of Yodelin, about 20 miles west of Lake Wenatchee, at just before 10 p.m. and arrived on scene to discover the home completely engulfed in flames.

Lake Wenatchee Fire & Rescue Chief David Walker says the blaze was in a rural area which made it more challenging to fight.

"There's only one fire hydrant up near Stevens Pass, so we had to bring our own water supply from Lake Wenatchee. We do that with what's called tenders, which are big fire trucks that carry water in a tank. So on fires like these we have to shuttle our tenders to them and then use that as our water resource."

It took firefighters about an hour to completely extinguish the flames.

Walker says while the house under construction was totally destroyed, crews managed to save several neighboring residences.

"There was a side-by-side and some snowmobiles on the property that were lost but the neighboring properties only had some charring to their exteriors. So our crews did a great job of structure protection in saving some other homes from catching fire."

Walker says the roughly-3,000 square foot house was almost complete and damage to the home is estimated at about $700,000.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation but Walker says it does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

Chelan County Fire Districts No. 3 and 6 both assisted in putting out and mopping up the blaze.

