State Patrol Crashes With Okanogan County Sheriff’s Vehicle

No one was injured when two law enforcement vehicles crashed in Okanogan County on the way to a call.

Troopers say a fully marked sheriff's vehicle driven by 49-year-old Justin Weigel failed to slow in time for a turn and attempted a U-turn.

He was hit on the driver’s side by a fully marked State Patrol vehicle driven by 25-year-old Hunter Sorensen.

The two vehicles were going to a call of shots fired on O'Neil Road off U.S. Hwy 97 south of Cordell.

The sheriff's vehicle was a 2020 Ford F-150. The State Patrol vehicle was a 2018 Ford Explorer.

Both Weigel and Sorensen live in Okanogan. It is not known what occurred in the shots fired incident.

The cause of the crash was listed as improper U-turn. The crash took place just before 7pm Friday.