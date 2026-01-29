Washington Moves Toward Nation’s Toughest Drunk Driving Law
Washington took a major step Wednesday toward lowering the legal limit for drunk driving.
The state Senate voted 26-to-23 to pass Senate Bill 5067, which would reduce the maximum blood alcohol concentration for drivers from 0.08% to 0.05%.
If approved by the House and signed into law, Washington would join Utah as the only states with the toughest drunk-driving standard in the nation, effective July first.
Supporters say the change will save lives and help shift the culture around drinking and driving. Senator John Lovick of Mill Creek, a former state trooper and sheriff, called the bill a public safety measure.
Opponents argue the lower limit won’t significantly improve safety and could hurt bars, wineries, and restaurants, particularly in rural communities.
Traffic deaths in Washington have climbed sharply in recent years, with more than 400 fatalities in 2023 linked to impaired driving.
Senate Bill 5067 now moves to the House for consideration.
top 10 best movies about football