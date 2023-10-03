Progress In Mission Ridge Expansion With Impact Statement Coming

Progress is being made with the long-planned expansion of Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort.

Chelan County is working with the resort on an Environmental Impact Statement.

County Natural Resources Director Mike Kaputa says it'll be ready in the next eight months or so.

"We are getting closer and closer to having a draft Environmental Impact Statement and I think that's probably, I hate to put a month out there, but I think it's probably looking like May when we'll have a draft that goes out for public comment."

The expansion plan for Mission Ridge has been in the works since 2014, and the resort brought a lawsuit against the county in 2021 over delays in the process.

The lawsuit was dismissed earlier this year.

Kaputa gave an update on progress with the Mission Ridge expansion before county commissioners Monday, where he said they're trying to get the scope of the Environmental Impact Statement right.

"You want to be as thorough as possible," Kaputa said. "You don't want to overdo it. You want to anticipate comments. I'm sure we'll get lots of comments when it comes out."

In 2014, Larry Scrivanich, owner of Mission Ridge, purchased approximately 779 acres of private land adjacent to the current Mission Ridge Ski and Board Resort.

Since then, Mission Ridge has been forging ahead with plans for expansion.

The expansion plans call for onsite lodging and accommodations, which Mission Ridge calls a game changer, which would differentiate the resort from others in the Northwest.

It also includes additional parking as well as an expansion of restaurant and beverage services.

In addition, the resort would enlarge its footprint to increase capacity for beginner skiing and Nordic skiing.

The lodging includes accommodations with new condominiums, townhomes, duplexes, and single-family detached homes.

Plans originally called for the first of a five phase expansion to have begun in 2022. The expansion would be completed over a 20 year period through 2043.

Plans called for 621 condominiums, townhomes and duplexes as well as single family detached homes and 57 hotel units. In addition, plans called for 110,000 square feet of commercial space and skier services.