Police Make Biggest Drug Bust Of 2023 In Chelan County

Two men are in police custody following a drug bust in Wenatchee late last month.

Agents with the Columbia River Drug Task Force arrested 38-year-old Steven E. Graham at a downtown hotel on Nov. 29 after a lengthy surveillance operation.

Sgt. Ryan Moody of the Chelan County Sheriff's Office says Graham was found to be in possession of a large cache of narcotics and other contraband.

"They (agents) were able to seize 9,401 fentanyl pills, along with 521 Xanax pills, 219 grams of meth(amphetamine), and five firearms - three of which were stolen."

Investigators also found Graham in possession of $19,074 in cash.

Moody says the haul marked the biggest drug bust of 2023 in Chelan County.

"It's our largest seizure as far as drug amounts to come out of one case this year."

Graham was with two other individuals at the time of his arrest, including 32-year-old William C. Swager-Larson who was placed into custody for an outstanding felony warrant. The other person was temporarily detained and subsequently released.

Graham is currently being held in the Chelan County Regional Justice Center and is facing charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; unlawful delivery of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of a firearm; and possession of a stolen firearm. He also had an outstanding felony arrest warrant.

