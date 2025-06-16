Plane Crashes at Pangborn Memorial Airport

Plane Crashes at Pangborn Memorial Airport

Credit: Wenatchee Valley Fire Chief Brian Brett

A plane crashed at Pangborn Memorial Airport Friday afternoon.

Wenatchee Valley Fire Chief Brian Brett says crews responded to a report of a plane crash at approximately 2:07 p.m.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

They arrived to find a cessna with two adults and two children on board. They safely evacuated and did not have injuries. The plane did not catch on fire and it did not appear fuel leaked out of the aircraft.

Credit: Wenatchee Valley Fire Chief Brian Brett
loading...

Brett says it appears the plane's right-side landing gear failed in the process of landing.

The runway reportedly did not sustain damage.

This is a developing story and may be updated with new information.

Airplane crash simulation training exercise

Gallery Credit: Tom Morton, Townsquare Media

Filed Under: douglas county, east wenatchee, Wenatchee Valley Fire Department
Categories: KONA News, Breaking News

More From 610 KONA