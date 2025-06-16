Plane Crashes at Pangborn Memorial Airport
A plane crashed at Pangborn Memorial Airport Friday afternoon.
Wenatchee Valley Fire Chief Brian Brett says crews responded to a report of a plane crash at approximately 2:07 p.m.
Get our free mobile app
They arrived to find a cessna with two adults and two children on board. They safely evacuated and did not have injuries. The plane did not catch on fire and it did not appear fuel leaked out of the aircraft.
Brett says it appears the plane's right-side landing gear failed in the process of landing.
The runway reportedly did not sustain damage.
This is a developing story and may be updated with new information.
Airplane crash simulation training exercise
Gallery Credit: Tom Morton, Townsquare Media