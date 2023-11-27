Pickup Suspected Of Damaging Cashmere High Baseball Fields

Chelan County Sheriff's deputies are asking for public help to track down the owner of a pickup truck that they say caused significant damage to the Cashmere High School baseball fields grass.

The truck is a 1990’s Chevrolet Z71 model with a step side bed and no tail gate.

Truck suspected of causing damage to Cashmere High School Baseball Fields - Image from Chelan County Sheriff's Office Truck suspected of causing damage to Cashmere High School Baseball Fields - Image from Chelan County Sheriff's Office loading...

It appears in surveillance video to be leaving the area in the early morning hours on Saturday.

"This occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, just after midnight," said Foreman. "The vehicle was out doing donuts, did numerous spins in the outfield causing damage to the grass."

The pickup then drove around Cashmere High School and and left through the parking lot, where it was caught by video cameras.

Foreman says the driver could face felony charges, depending on the level of damage.

"It's going to be a combination of the damage to replace the grass and the total amount of hours it'll take to get that fixed," Forman said. "They'll (the school district) will come up with a number, and that's what we'll use to determine the degree on the charge for malicious mischief."

Anyone with information about the pickup's owner is asked to call Rivercom at 509-663-9911 reference case number 23C13175 and request to speak with Sgt. Foreman.

In a separate incident earlier this year, a car ripped up a good portion of the new grass and damaged some of the irrigation system at the refurbished Lincoln Park in Wenatchee.

That vandalism took place days before the park was reopened back in May.

The damage took several weeks to repair.