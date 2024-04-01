The owner of 40 local newspapers in Washington state is being sold to an investor group that includes an out-of-state media group.

Sound Publishing operates the Okanogan Valley-Gazette Tribune and 39 other publications including the largest, the Everett Herald. Sound Publishing reports a monthly distribution over 1.2 million and like most newspapers, about double that in online users.

Sound Publishing's parent company, Canadian-based Black Press has filed for a corporate restructuring in the B.C. courts similar to U.S. bankruptcy. Black Rock says it will remain Canadian-controlled with Alabama based Carpenter Media Group joining the ownership group..

The Everett Herald reports Black Press ranks as the sixth largest daily publisher in the country.