Othello Man Arrested For DUI After Allegedly Fleeing Police

An Adams County man is behind bars after police say he got into a traffic accident while intoxicated and fled the scene on Friday.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says deputies were dispatched at around 8:40 p.m. to the 800 block of South Bluebird Lane where the driver of a vehicle said the man had crashed into him before leaving the scene.

Using vehicle information provided by witnesses, deputies soon located the suspect vehicle near the 2500 block of West State Route 26 and attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

The driver fled and deputies engaged in a pursuit that saw the suspect turn onto the 600 block of South Thacker Road where they used a PIT maneuver to end the chase.

Deputies arrested 57-year-old Garcia Galvan of Othello and booked him into the Adams County Jail for suspicion of DUI and failing to obey a law enforcement officer.