One Injured, Power Lines Damaged In Douglas County Semi Crash

One person is injured after a semi overturned and hit power lines on SR 17 at Road 11 NE in Douglas County Early Friday.

Douglas County Fire District 5 and Mansfield Ambulance were sent to the scene as were Douglas County Sheriff's deputies and Washington State Patrol troopers.

Image of overturned semi from Douglas County Fire District #5
The truck's driver was able to get out of the overturned cab before being taken to Three Rivers Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Douglas County PUD personnel were called in to secure a damaged power pole and power lines before the semi and its cargo could be removed from the scene.

Fire investigators say the truck was carrying non-hazardous cargo, and did not present any apparent environmental impacts along the highway.

The crash happened at about 12:20am Friday.

