One Dead, One Injured In Single Car Rollover Crash Near Warden

One person is dead and another has injuries from a single-car crash on SR 170 west of Warden overnight Sunday morning.

Troopers say a 2007 BMW 328 was traveling eastbound when it left the roadway, rolled, and landed on its top.

The driver, 25-year-old Jose Valdivia of Warden, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger was 22-year-old Alejandro Jimenez Velasco of Moses Lake, who was taken to a hospital in Spokane with injuries.

Troopers classified the cause of the crash as "wheels off roadway." It's not known if drugs or alcohol were involved.

Valdivia died despite wearing a seatbelt. Jimenez Velasco was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash occurred just after 1 am Sunday.